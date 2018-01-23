After a wild crocodile was spotted on the walking pathway of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the park has decided to extend barricades to the pathways to avoid any such incidents in future.

A video uploaded on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook page on Monday, January 22, shows tourists, standing at a distance, extremely excited to see the majestic wild croc basking in the sun on the pathway. After a while, the croc seemed to be startled by something and ran into the shrubs.

The director of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve How Choon Beng said to Channel

News Asia that visitor trails are daily monitored and barricades have been erected in sections where crocodiles were seen to bask. He also said that a motion-activated camera will also be set up to help monitor the situation.

These barricades are erected to prevent crocodiles from climbing onto the visitor trail.

However, crocodile sightings, though a common occurrence in animal reserves, are not always taken lightly. Nature groups freaked out after Crocodile were spotted in areas like East Coast Park in November. They said that loss of their natural habitat or small changes in the ecosystem make these creatures to take refuge around Singapore beaches.

On August 23, 2017, the National Parks Board (NParks) had put up warning signs at Changi Beach Park after a crocodile was spotted in the area.

Even in natural reserves, one can spot the warning signs advising people to stay calm and not to provoke a crocodile.