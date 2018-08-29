Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce battle took a sudden change this week when the actress let go of her attorney and decided to be represented by a new one. Moreover, a recent report allegedly suggests that since the actress does not like Brad Pitt anymore, she is "out for blood."

According to a recent report from The Blast, Angelina Jolie is "out for blood" in her ongoing custody battle over their six children. As per the report, the Tomb Raider actress wishes to "embarrass and punish" her estranged husband. She even gets on into a fight with anyone who talks about Pitt's role as a father. The report further alleged that the reason why Angelina let go of her attorney is that she wants to find "a legal team that wants to fight."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly first met during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. During that time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Soon after their divorce, the Fight Club movie hunk started going out with the actress and together, they became one of the most loved Hollywood couples.

However, back in September 2016, the couple decided to end their marriage. Since then, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star has tried to keep the custody battle of their six children private, adds the report.

Apparently, this is not for the time when such reports surfaced about the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Back in July 2018, it was allegedly claimed by an insider that Jolie told her close friends that she has maintained a journal about the time she has spent with Brad Pitt. The actress reportedly planned to use the vivid accounts of Pitt's alcohol addiction and volatile behaviour in court.

"The way things are shaping up, she'll have no option but to pull out the diary if she wants to win this custody battle," the unverified source added at that time.

Gossip Cop debunked the claims made by RadarOnline and stated that Jolie does not own any "revenge journal."

As of now, Angelina Jolie's representatives have not commented on the recent claims made by the online media. Well-wishers of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are advised to take the "embarrass and punish" claims as nothing but yet another rumour in their private lives.