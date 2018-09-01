Images of the upcoming 2018-series iPhones and Watch series have been leaked revealing key design language of the smart devices just a couple weeks ahead of the Apple Special Event 2018.

Reliance technology blog 9to5Mac has got hold of the exclusive pictures of new Apple devices—two iPhone XS variants and Watch Series 3 successor, understood to be the Series 4.

In the images, the gorgeous 5.8-inch iPhone XS is placed over the 6.5-inch model and come with the same notch design as the original iPhone X (2017). They look stunning in the gold shade, which is only visible on the frame around the edge. It will be spread across the back panel too, for which we may have to wait till the official launch next month.

Sources say that the Apple will call both the devices as iPhone XS and there won't any suffix like 'Plus', which has been the naming convention for big-screen mobiles since the iPhone 6 series in 2014.

Even the Apple Watch Series 4 looks gorgeous with yellow metallic frame and what's interesting is the screen looks wider, as Apple seems to have succeeded in trimming the bezels around the edge.

Though there is valid proof to validate the authenticity of the leaked Apple product images, we still believe this to be a real deal, as 9to5Mac has a really good track record of revealing accurate information on unreleased Apple devices. Also, Apple's recent media invite has graphically enhanced circular spaceship-inspired Apple Park in gold colour lending credibility to the rumour.

Apple iPhone 2018 series: What to expect

As per the information, we gathered so far, Apple is expected to announce three new mobiles— the iPhone XS (6.5-inch), the iPhone XS (5.8-inch) and the iPhone (6.1-inch LCD)— with several upgrades over the 2017-series models.

All the 2018-series iPhones will come with new generation 7nm Apple 12 processor and improved True Depth front-camera with FaceID capability. They will also be coming with the premium shell having the good blend of metal and glass. Inside, it will be incorporated with improved wireless charging coil for faster charging.

The word on the street is that Apple might also bring eSIM to feature make the new iPhones support dual-SIM capabilities in select markets. But, we are unsure, which models will come with this feature.

The upcoming three devices will borrow the 2017-series iPhone X design language with a big notch on top of the display but differ in terms of the screen sizes and building material.

The top-end iPhone XS Plus come with big 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a bigger battery. On the other hand, iPhone XS will be the successor of the iPhone X (2017) and will retain with 5.8-inch AMOLED screen size. Both the models will sport a stainless steel frame and glass on top.

The iPhone with LCD is said to the most affordable among the lot, will come with a 6.1-inch screen, aluminium-based shell with glass on top. It will come packed with a 2,600 (or 2,700)mAh battery. It is expected to be retailed in the price range of around $600.

Apple Watch Series 4: What We Know So Far

As the leaked image indicated, the Watch Series 3 successor will be coming with high screen-to-body ration having an edge-to-edge display and longer battery life. In the image, we can also notice there is a small mic hole in between the crown and side button hinting, it will offer better audio quality for telecommunication using the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Cupertino-based company is hosting the Apple Special Event at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) on September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.