An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Mexico, with the epicentre recorded in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Emergency authorities in the Oaxaca reported "only material damage and no loss of human life" during the earthquake on Friday night, reports CNN.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.5 but revised it downward. Later Friday, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit Oaxaca.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre reported that "based on all available data... there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted that "earthquake protocols have been activated".

Two deadly earthquakes had struck Mexico in September 2017, reports CNN.

A magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast on September 8, killing at least 90.

On September 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, killing at least 216 people(IANS)