An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Mexico, with the epicentre recorded in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Emergency authorities in the Oaxaca reported "only material damage and no loss of human life" during the earthquake on Friday night, reports CNN.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.5 but revised it downward. Later Friday, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit Oaxaca.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre reported that "based on all available data... there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted that "earthquake protocols have been activated".

Two deadly earthquakes had struck Mexico in September 2017, reports CNN.

A magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast on September 8, killing at least 90.

On September 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, killing at least 216 people(IANS)

MexicoFallen merchandise is seen on the floor of a shop after an earthquake in Oaxaca
MexicoFallen merchandise is seen on the floor after an earthquake in Oaxaca
Mexico City, MexicoPeople react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City
Mexico City, MexicoPeople react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople are seen on a street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City
People react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople react after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople stand on the street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople stand on the street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City, MexicoPeople stand on the street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico
