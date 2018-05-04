Conspiracy theorists are all in a state of frenzy after a bizarre footage has emerged showing several long cylindrical objects captured across the night sky in Norway. Interestingly, these objects appeared to be moving together, and later they were shot moving vertically into space.

The bizarre incident apparently occurred on April 14, 2018, and MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) is currently investigating the incident. The video of the incident was later shared by conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' and until now, it has garnered more than 410,000 views.

As the video went viral online, conspiracy theorists soon jumped to the conclusion that this sighting is a proof of alien life. Most of these theorists claim that aliens have been visiting the earth for many years, and they are now planning for a disclosure.

The news about the new sighting came just hours after a man spotted a strange black object hovering in the skies of Texas. This sighting is also being investigated by MUFON. The witness of the video argued that the object spotted in the sky was neither a weather balloon nor a drone.

Interestingly, the object spotted in Texas did not produce any sounds, and it literally moved across the skies silently.

"They were not aircraft of any kind and having served in the forces for over 30 years I can bet my pension they are not known to the military. They moved slowly around the back of Pontesbury Hill and out towards Eastridge Woods and the Stiperstones," said the witness who is a former military man.

However, people who did not believe in the alien theory argue that the objects spotted in the skies may be secret military vessels like TR3-B developed by the US Air Force. According to these skeptics, countries like the US, Russia, and China might have developed military vessels with advanced technology and that their existence is kept secret.