Netflix knows it exceptionally well -- how to celebrate a new year. Earlier today, the streaming giant revealed a very cryptic and bizarre teaser trailer of Stranger Things season three. Along with this, Netflix has also announced the release date of the acclaimed science fiction-horror web television series.

The acclaimed 80's nostalgic Netflix series is set to premiere on July 4, 2019, and Netflix made the announcement right at the time of New Year's celebration.

Netflix released a teaser trailer showing the New Year's Eve countdown video from 1985. The video is filled with VHS tape tracking lines and even has warped audio. The video is apparently footage of the final moments of Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin' Eve as the viewers watch the big apple drop to ring in 1985. In between the footage, the video abruptly interrupts with DOS-based coding or some technical glitches that make a dialogue, "When Blue And Yellow Meet In The West."

Check out the eerie video here:

As earlier reported, this is the second teaser for Stranger Things season 3. Back in December 2018, Netflix has already released a teaser video that featured all the titles of the episode for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, fans of Stranger Things will be glad to know that season three is not going to be the last one. Stranger Things creator The Duffer Brothers and show's executive producer Shawn Levy stated earlier that there is a good chance that their show will have more than four seasons.

"Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors' agents," says Levy. "The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

While talking about wrapping of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers told Entertainment Weekly that there's still too much danger to deal with and there are chances that there would be more than four seasons but at the same time, they want to make sure that they do not stretch the story.