Ashley McAdams, a Californian resident recently captured a strange UFO in the skies over Orange County. The video shows an erratic object with blue lights hovering across the skies, and many people consider it a solid proof of alien existence.

The short clip was later shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania'.

"While driving on the Highway, she saw a strange object with blue lights flying parallel with the road. The UFO is certainly not the reflection of the window because the object disappears behind the trees at a certain point in time and later appears back. Could it be a drone, or is it something else," says the narrator of the video shared by UFOmania.

The video is now getting positive response from the viewers, and many of them claim that aliens have been visiting the earth for many years. They believe that these extraterrestrials are monitoring our activities, and are now gearing up for a disclosure.

UFO believers strongly argue that the object spotted in the video is not a drone, as there are no propellers on it.

"Look real. .drones lights aren't bright during daytime I believe it plus it speeds up drone is slow and takes time to a car would easily pass by it good Vid. I'm convinced plus drones are small not UFO shaped," commented Archangel Gabriel, a YouTube user.

The new sighting was reported just a day after another UFO was spotted in Mareeba, Australia. The UFO appeared near the Kennedy Highway on May 10 and Saphira Muller, the woman who shot the video revealed that the object she saw moved in a very erratic manner defying all the laws of physics.

"I have never seen anything like that in my life. My partner and daughter were with me, they were taken aback. It was moving in a really odd direction; up, sideways, the down. It was moving so fast ... I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," said Muller.