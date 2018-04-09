Conspiracy theory channel 'Secureteam10' has uploaded a new video on their YouTube handle few hours ago, showing a strange purple glow in the night sky of the Philippines.

According to the narrator of the video, the footage was apparently shot by a Filipino mother and her kid at 09.14 PM on April 06, 2018. They were surprised to see a strange looking cloud emitting a purple glow in the sky, and soon they captured the sighting using a smartphone.

After seeing the weird cloud, the kid asked the mother whether it was a 'wishing cloud'. The mother replied that the cloud is very pretty, and she could wish anything as the wishing cloud will make it real.

The lady who shot the video assured that this light was not coming from the ground, but it was getting emitted from the sky.

This is not the first time that purple glowing objects are getting spotted in the Philippines. In February, multiple sightings of a similar phenomenon were reported in the country, and until now, it remains a mystery.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, people started coming up with several theories to explain the phenomenon. A section of conspiracy theorists argued that these lights are eyes of aliens monitoring us from deep space. According to them, aliens have been monitoring our activities for many years, and they are now planning to disclose themselves soon.

On social media platforms, many people have commented that these lights are getting emitted from a UFO flying behind the clouds. Others believe that these lights are indications that weather manipulation processes like HAARP are being conducted by the governments secretly.

"The Purple blue light is other-worldly and could be a portal or a HARP or other manipulations. Those anomalies on the weather radar may be what portends to be the west coast sinking in a catastrophic event and in the Atlantic, the re-emerged continent, once known as Atlantis. All of this occurring at some future date, of course," remarked a YouTube user by name Gregory Trane.

In the video, Secureateam10 has also talked about Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on moon passing a lie detector test over claims that he experienced UFO encounters during his journey to the moon.