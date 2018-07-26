Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' has released an eerie video which shows a strange object spotted in the Aegean Sea, just a few miles off the Greece coast. The conspiracy theory channel alleges that the newly discovered object spotted with the help of Google Earth might be actually a crashed unidentified flying object (UFO).

In the video, the narrator of the video zooms into the coordinates and soon, a round flying saucer-shaped object emerges below the oceanic water. After initial analysis, the conspiracy theorist revealed that the object spotted in the sea might be measuring more than 220 feet in width.

"This image can be viewed on Google Earth and here are the Coordinates 40°27'4.62" 22°51'39.78" So please have a look for yourself and according to the Google earth measurements this object is over 220 feet in length," wrote the conspiracy theorist in the video description.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the object found underwater might be an unidentified submerged object (USO) which is being used by aliens to travel in the depths of the ocean. Previously, several conspiracy theorists had claimed that aliens are living in the depths of the ocean, and they argue that the increased UFO sightings above oceans are an indication which proves their existence.

As the UFO video went viral, viewers put forward various theories explaining the eerie oceanic discovery.

"Something here does not belong! Awesome brother, excellent catch! Would love to hear the official excuses on this one," commented Ben Driggers, a YouTube user.

"It could be a roof from an old pier that was there years ago? but it looks too big," commented 22 Esq, another YouTuber.

The new USO sighting was reported just a few days after another UFO was spotted in the skies of Indiana. The spooky incident apparently happened in Westfield where a humanoid-shaped UFO was seen hovering in the top of houses. The video of the eerie sighting soon went viral, and it made conspiracy theorists believe that aliens are real. However, experts refused to accept the alien angle and made it clear that the weird object in the sky is actually a balloon.