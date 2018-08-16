If you are taking Body Slim Herbal or Sparkle Twins to make yourself slim and fit like others, then you must stop having it. Because on Thursday, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) clearly stated that these two slimming products contain a banned substance called sibutramine.

In a news release, the HAS said these two products are sold in a wide range on various online platforms, but people who are taking these must stop it now. They also asked people to consult a doctor if they are feeling unwell or concerned about the health.

After the authority found that this substance is linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes and can cause breathing difficulties, palpitations and hallucinations, they put a ban on sibutramine in Singapore since 2010.

But, the Body Slim Herbal has a label of "100% natural" and also claims that this medication causes no side effects. The company is selling the product while stating that the users will see a quick result, as it helps to lose weight very fast. The other product, Sparkle Twins were sold to the consumers while claiming that it is a lemon and pomegranate flavoured drink that only contains natural ingredients.

After the recent finding, the HSA ordered all the sellers and suppliers to stop selling these two illegal products to the consumers. They also clarified that if anyone disobeys this warning then offenders may face a jail term up to three years, a maximum fine of S$100,000 or both.

HSA told the consumers that they should be careful while buying a product, which claims to provide people quick results without any side effects. In addition, they also advised the people not to trust online product reviews, as these comments cannot be verified.

"Exercise caution when purchasing health products online, especially from unfamiliar websites. Anyone can be a seller on these e-commerce platforms. You cannot be certain where and how these products were made. They could potentially be counterfeits or adulterated with undeclared potent or banned ingredients which can seriously harm your health," HSA added.

If anyone has any kind of information related to the sale and supply of these illegal products, they can immediately contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours (Monday to Friday) or can drop an email at hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

HSA has produced a video to give a brief description of the risks related to buying health products online. To have a clear idea watch the video here: