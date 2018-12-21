Shamed former Australian skipper Steven Smith has released a video where he has vowed to make a comeback to the game in an emphatic manner. In a video named 'Gutsy is calling' which is an advertising campaign for a mobile service provider in a bid to spread awareness about mental health for young Australians, Smith announced that he will come back stronger.

The commercial which is a minute-long campaign also includes the controversial footage of Smith along with teammates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft from the Capetown Test. The skipper talks about honesty, admitting mistakes, redemption, and coming back stronger.

As per several reports coming out from Australian media, Smith has donated all his fees to a local charity to assist men suffering from mental health.

"Everything I dreamed of, everything I was a part of was just falling to pieces," Smith says in the commercial.

"I was in a pretty dark space. It was just about being upfront and honest and taking responsibility.

"I've certainly had some difficult days. But it's OK to be vulnerable. Everyone makes mistakes; it's about the way you respond to it that's really important."

It concludes with Smith stating, "I want to come back better than I was."