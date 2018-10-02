Jane Hawking, the first wife of legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has claimed that the movie 'The Theory of Everything' distorted facts despite she continuously pleaded with the producers to put the inaccuracies right. The 2014 film, which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, was focused heavily on the relationship between Hawking and Jane.

As per Jane, several biographical details of Hawking were adjusted in the movie and they were presented as immortalized facts in front of the audiences.

"I knew if there were mistakes in the film that they were going to be immortalized, which they have been. I found that very irritating and I didn't want it to happen. Don't ever believe what you see in films," said Jane, Daily Mail reports.

Jane made these remarks while talking at the Henley Literary Festival to promote her novel 'Cry to Dream Again'.

Jane revealed that she initially met Stephen on their hometown of St Albans, but in the movie, their first meeting place was shown as Cambridge University. She also added that most of the time in their marital life was spend for flying around the world to attend various scientific conferences, but this was completely ignored in the movie.

However, Jane revealed that Stephen Hawking was pretty much happy about the movie and made it clear that he would have been happier if the film was more about science.

"Facts were distorted in the interest of limiting the running time to two hours. For instance, I was not an undergraduate in Cambridge when Stephen and I met. We met in our hometown of St Albans when I had just left school and Stephen was starting his PhD studies in Cambridge," added Jane.

Jane also argued that the film did not give sufficient screen space for her parents who helped the couple throughout their life.