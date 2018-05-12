A spokesman of Stephen Hawking foundation has revealed that time travel is possible until proven otherwise. The new comment came from the spokesman a few hours after organizers of Stephen Hawking memorial service invited few time travellers to attend an upcoming event, which will take place at Westminister Abbey.

BBC reports stated that the spokesperson said, "We cannot exclude the possibility of time travel as it has not been disproven to our satisfaction. All things are possible until proven otherwise. But so far we have had applications from all around the world, and we do mean round - there are no flat-Earthers here."

It was London blogger Ianvisits who initially asked people born between 2019 and 2038 to attend the event which will be conducted on June 15. Recent reports showed that more than 12,000 people from 50 countries have applied for tickets of the Thanksgiving event.

"Professor Hawking once threw a party for time travellers, to see if any would turn up if he posted the invite after the party. None did, but it seems perfect that the memorial website allows people born in the future to attend the service. Look out for time travellers at the Abbey," wrote Ianvisits.

The famous late scientist Stephen Hawking had hosted a time traveller party in June 2009 but, no time travellers attended the event and later Hawking said that the absence of time travellers at the event was an experimental evidence that travelling across time is not possible.

Recently, conspiracy theory channel 'Apex TV' had released a video featuring an alleged time traveller. To add authenticity to her claims, the time traveller even showed a photo which she claimed to have taken from the year 3800. In the video, the woman time traveller revealed that robots will rule the world in the future, and humans will be mere slaves of artificial intelligence beings. She added that the world will be a kind of barren land in the future.