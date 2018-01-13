Professor Stephen Hawking, the legendary physicist and cosmologist celebrated his 76th birthday on January 8, 2017. Suffering from the motor neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, Hawking has been paralyzed for many years, using a speech synthesizer to convey his thoughts since 1986.

Now, a group of conspiracy theorists has sensationally claimed that the legendary scientist took his last breath way back in 1985, three years before the release of his book 'A Brief History of Time'. According to these theorists, Hawking had been replaced by a lookalike soon after his death for unknown reasons.

Even though the claims seem outlandish, conspiracy theorists point out five signs which indicate that the Hawking which we see now is not the original, as reported by Daily Mail.

The mysteries surrounding his disease

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) way back in 1963, and with the disease, he has been surviving for more than 55 years. In usual cases, the average life expectancy of a person suffering from ALS is four years from the date of diagnosis. This is the first and foremost point which compels conspiracy theorists to think that the Stephen Hawking which we see now is a dupe.

The appearance

To make this point valid, conspiracy theorists are comparing the old photos of Stephen Hawking with the new ones which were snapped recently. After examining the photographs, conspiracy theorists say that Stephen Hawking has become younger in the course of time, and his ear size has decreased with age. Unlike normal people whose teeth wear down and fall out as they get aged, Hawking's teeth have undergone a change in structure without undergoing any major dental procedures.

Comparing the past and present photographs, conspiracy theorists have found that the upper teeth of Hawking are now more elongated than they originally were.

The secret behind his wedding photos

Stephen Hawking married Jane Wild in 1965, and they continued their relationship until 1995. But it is the wedding pictures of Hawking with his second wife Elaine Mason which have come under scrutiny now. Two wedding pictures of Hawking and Elaine are available now, and in one picture, Mason looks pretty young, and in the second one, she seemingly looks old, and there is a change in her hair color and style. Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these pictures are fabricated and the Stephen Hawking we see in the picture is not the original scientist.

The complexities surrounding his theories

Most of the theories put forward by Stephen Hawking are pretty difficult to prove, and at times, it is very difficult for a common man's conscience to digest it. For example, at one point in time, he said that there are two kinds of time; one is the real-time and one is the imaginary one.

According to the theorist, the real time is measured by the clock, while the imaginary time is a mathematical concept. He also added that the imaginary time does not have an end, and it is just like the earth's surface, where a beginning and end is absent.

NASA's hidden game with Hawking's voice synthesizer

According to conspiracy theorists, another point of debate is regarding his voice synthesizer, the device he uses to convey his ideas. As per reports, the voice synthesizer of Hawking makes use of the twitching of his cheek muscles, which are converted into words.

Conspiracy theorists claim that no person can do all this by simply twitching the cheek muscles. They also add that Hawking is not moving his face continuously while he is talking.

According to these theorists, the words of Hawking are actually the messages NASA wants to pass to the general public. They also claim that Hawking is used as a powerful weapon by the space agency, as people believe the words of this legendary physicist.

What is the need of a puppet Hawking?

According to conspiracy theorists, there are a group of elite people in this world who control all of us invisibly. The puppet Stephen Hawking is being used as their mouthpiece as people trust him.

With the help of Stephen Hawking's lookalike, this elite group conveys their ideas and sow fear in the minds of the general public. As people panic with Hawking's predictions, it will be easy for the elite group to manipulate them.

According to conspiracy theorists, the puppet professor is now a strong proponent of artificial intelligence, and he loudly proclaims that science has the answer for everything. He claims that philosophy is dead, and this is contradictory to his previous stand.

Now, Stephen Hawking's name has been attached to various political agenda, and this adds up more heat to this issue. However, such an elaborate conspiracy to replace a human beings seems like the plot of a science-fiction movie, rather than reality.

So, what do you think? Is Stephen Hawking alive? Share your thoughts in the comments section.