Valve-owned popular digital game distribution platform Steam has kicked off the much awaited year-end Winter Sale online offering huge discounts on gaming titles for PCs both Windows and Macs.

Depending on the type of the franchises, the consumer can claim up to 80% off on Sniper Elite, close to 50% on Final Fantasy and Farming Simulators. This promotional The Steam Winter Sale is already live on several international markets including India and is slated to conclude on 3 January 2019.

Here're Top Gaming Title Deals Available On The Steam Winter Sale 2018:

55% off on Road Redemption; you can get it for Rs 238 against MRP Rs 529

50% off on Assassin Creed: Odyssey; you can get for Rs 1,499 against MRP Rs, 2999

50% off on WWE 2K19; you can get for Rs 1,499 against MRP Rs 2,999

34% off on Monster Hunter World; you can get it for Rs 1,979 against MRP Rs 2,999

33% off on PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds (PUBG); you can get it for Rs 669 against MRP Rs 999

50% off on Grand Theft Auto; You can get it for Rs 1049 against MRP Rs 2,099

60% off on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-Game of the Year Edition; you can get it for Rs 400 against MRP Rs 999

50% off on Rocket League; you can get for Rs 282 against MRP Rs 565

35% off on Divinity: Original Sin 2- Definitive Edition; you can get it for Rs 643 against MRP Rs 989

68% off on Sid Meier's Civilisation VI Gold Edition; you can get it for Rs 1,857 against MRP Rs 5,784



10% off on Insurgency: Sandstorm; you can get for Rs 899 against MPR Rs 999

94% off on Borderlands: The Handsome Collection; you can get it for Rs 720 against MRP Rs 11,358



50% off on Total War: Warhammer II; you can get it for Rs 999 against MRP Rs 1,999



60% off on Far Cry 5; you can get it for Rs 1,199 against MRP Rs 2,999



70% off on Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition; you can get it for Rs 345 against MRP Rs 1,149



75% off on Jurassic World Evolution; you can get it for Rs 892 against MRP Rs 3,570



60% off on ARK: Survival Evolved; you can get it for Rs 439 against MRP Rs 1,099



50% off Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition; you can get it for Rs 1,449 against MRP Rs 2,899



50% off on Shadow of the Tomb Raider; you can get it for Rs 1,749 against MRP Rs 3,499



24% off on PUBG: Survivor Pass Bundle; you can get for Rs 1,099 against MRP Rs 1,442



50% off Kingdom Come: Deliverance; you can get it for Rs 589 against MRP Rs 1,179



50% off on NBA 2019; you can get it for Rs 1,499 against Rs 2,999



70% off on Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition; you can get for Rs 1,475 against Rs 4,918

While checking out from the shopping cart, you will get two options—purchase for myself or purchase as a gift. Once you complete the transaction, the gaming title will be ready to download to your PCs- Microsoft Windows or AppleMac.

There are several more deals on hundreds of gaming titles compatible with Windows PC and Macs. Get more details on steampowered.com.