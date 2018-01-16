Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and StarHub renewed their strategic partnership for a further two-year term and said they would also collaborate in the areas of healthcare, retail and education.

The two companies said they will continue their tie-up in advertising sales, content creation and distribution, data analytics, and marketing for another two years, according to a statement on Monday.

"Our renewal of this strategic partnership will enable us to continue to leverage on each other's strengths and channels to create new business opportunities for both companies, as well as benefit consumers in Singapore," Ng Yat Chung, Chief Executive Officer of SPH said in a statement.

The partnership includes the provision of StarHub's connectivity and digital solutions to SPH and its affiliates such as Orange Valley Healthcare and Han Language Centre.

The two companies will also explore collaborations on solutions in relation to connected buildings, the Internet of Things and smart retail.

With the renewal, the two will continue working to develop omnipresent branding opportunities for advertisers across TV, print, out-of-home, radio, mobile and digital media, the companies said.

"This renewal not only underlines our shared commitment to delivering richer content and experiences to our customers, it also takes our partnership to the next level by breaking new ground in non-media collaboration," Tan Tong Hai, Chief Executive Officer of StarHub said.