Millions of starfishes have been suffering from a mysterious syndrome and died because of the disease. A marine biologist named Jonathan Martin observed the strange phenomena. After thorough research, it has been found that the starfishes affected by the disease are coming back to the West Coast after standing up against the critical existing situation.

In 2013, when Martin went for scuba dive he noticed some dead starfishes. Previously he thought the group of dead starfishes to be the sunflower starfish and that the group had fallen prey to crab traps due to which they had lost their limbs. Surprisingly, he found a large number of dead starfish in an area where crab fishing is illegal. Martin immediately posted a video of the same along with proper images on social media.

Scientists have described the phenomena as the Sea Star Wasting Syndrome, which had affected these marine creatures from 2013 to 2014.

According to CBS news, in 2013 marine biologist Pete Raimondi of the University of California, Santa Cruz said, "Sea stars can go from perfect health to completely decomposed overnight. We've never seen it like this, never."

However, now the sea stars are making their comeback, as reported by The Orange County Register. According to the reports, those starfishes are being spotted in Southern California tide pools.

Darryl Deleske, an aquarist from Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro said, "They are coming back, big time. It's a huge difference... A couple of years ago, you wouldn't find any. I love all the way as far as Canada, specifically looking for sea stars, and found not a single one."

The disappearance of a particular species is not a new issue in this changing climate but coming back from the brink of extinction is rare.

In this list, scientists included the name of the brown pelican, which was supposed to disappear from the US by 1970.

Steller sea lions also had to fight for their existence because of man-made hazards created within their habitat in the US. It includes illegal hunting, offshore drilling, fatal entanglements in drift nets and boating strikes.

The species of night lizards of southern California's Channel Island was nearly wiped out due to the increasing population of pigs, goats, sheep, cats in that region.

The Lake Erie water snake became a frequent victim of man-made hazardous circumstances and started to disappear from the Great Lake area. However, the population later increased after the local wildlife authorities stepped in.