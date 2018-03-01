The scouting team of 'Star Wars 9' are on a whirlwind tour of new locations and their favorite spot is Alaska for now, though old locations in Spain, Peru, and Utah are not entirely ruled out.

The team has reportedly visited the Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, known for its picturesque mountains and forests with diverse wildlife ranging from wolves, grizzly bears, moose, caribou to Dall sheep. The 20,310-ft high Denali (Mount McKinley), North America's tallest peak, is the centre of the 6-million-acre landscape.

Besides the tundra terrain coupled with spruce forest and glaciers, the Denali park is also famous for summer activities including biking, backpacking, hiking and mountaineering. Though it is open year-round, access by bus deep into the park is available in summer, as winter hosts an extreme weather with ice covering most of the land.

Ideal for hikes with an adventurous off-trail "Discovery Hike" program, six campgrounds or biking on Denali Park Road -- provide an ideal multi-night camping trip. It has a kennel of working sled dogs attended by a ranger always. The Savage River, 15 miles inside the park, greets bird-lovers hosting more than 160 species.

With the inclusion of Alaska, expectations are high that the upcoming episode will have a new planet altogether. The main photography for "Star Wars: Episode 9" is likely to begin in July this year and Mike Zeroh suggests that Alaska could be a location for a new planet in the Outer Rim, where Leia has allies.

To be directed by JJ Abrams, "Star Wars Episode 9" will be the final film in the sequel trilogy after "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Mike says, The Star Wars Epidose 9 plot hopefully will be a very interesting story for sure that wraps up everything all together."

Luke Skywalker is expected to be the last Jedi. The Last Jedi digital HD version will be out on March 13 and Blu-ray version on March 27.