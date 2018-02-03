Stan Lee, the former head of Marvel Comics and creator of numerous comic book heroes, was briefly hospitalised, but is back home and "feeling great".

Lee, 95, spoke about his health in an interview with channel KABC, reports variety.com.

"I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I'm feeling good now and I can't wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition," he said.

Lee had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles with an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath, tmz.com had first reported.

Lee is well-known not only for his prominent role in the creation of the Marvel Universe, but also for his cameos in each Marvel movie, beginning with his portrayal of a hot dog vendor in 2000's "X-Men".

One of his best-loved cameos was his portrayal of himself, mistaken as Hugh Hefner, in 2008's "Iron Man", which Lee has cited as his favourite appearance to date.