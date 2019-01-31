Homegrown logistics firm ST Logistics today announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with NTUC LearningHub and National University of Singapore (NUS). The two Company-to-Institution MoUs aim to upskill Singapore's logistics workforce, in the face of increased automation and digitalisation in the supply chain and logistics sector.

Both MoUs mark the start of a common learning framework for companies in Singapore to level up talent in their respective industries. These frameworks act as models for other business sectors, with a view to sharing these methods to other firms for adoption.

"In the face of increased automation and digitalisation in the supply chain and logistics industry, developing our workers to help them adapt and stay in sync with industry changes is crucial for continuity and success," said Loganathan Ramasamy, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of ST Logistics.

The MoU between NTUC LearningHub and ST Logistics signifies the start of skills-upgrading efforts between the two entities. ST Logistics and NUS-SCALE's MoU provides training opportunities for working adults, providing new knowledge, skills, and certification through technology courses, specialist certificates, bachelor programmes, and Masters programmes.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry, witnessed the signing ceremony between the three institutions.

"The rise of Industry 4.0 brings about unique opportunities for the logistics sector. Logistics companies should not only embrace innovation but also look at reskilling and upgrading their workforce to prepare for the increasingly digitised and connected supply chain world. The government continues to support partnerships among companies, unions and educational institutes, to foster skills upgrading of workers and drive meaningful collaborations within the ecosystem," said Mr Lee Eng Keat, Executive Director, Commercial and Professional Services, Singapore Economic Development Board.

The signing ceremony took place at Toll City, an S$228-million, next-generation logistics hub launched in July 2018, housing Industry 4.0 technologies, such as driverless vehicles, smart-city telematics, and the award-winning, risk resilient, real-time monitoring SiTadeL Supply Chain Control Tower. Toll City is in Tuas, Singapore, acting as a gateway to Asia's logistics network for Toll Group.

Four institutions (NTUC Learning Hub, NUS, Republic Poly, and Korn Ferry Advance) were present at the ceremony to promote career guidance programs and PME-specific skills advancement courses. These courses were offered to both ST Logistics' workforce, as well as union members from other firms attending the event. As part of the Logistics Industry SkillsFuture framework, the courses are collaboratively designed by various stakeholders in Singapore's logistics industry.

Creating careers in logistics

In addition to the newly-minted partnerships and upskilling framework, ST Logistics and Toll Group are focused on supporting the development of local Singapore talent through various internal and partnership programs. Toll's Graduate Program (now in its third year), is designed to attract and develop future logistics leaders, with global rotational assignments across the company's three operating divisions. ST Logistics and Toll Group induct young talent via the SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Program for Logistics and the Singapore-Industry Scholarship programs. As a homegrown company, ST Logistics supports local, experienced talent from other industries in forging new careers in logistics, through the Professional Conversion Program and Attach and Train program.