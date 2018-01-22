Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) had a good run in 2017 after its electronics arm managed to clinch about S$742 million worth of contracts in the past quarter, bringing the yearly new orders to S$2.24 billion.

According to the group, the bulk of its 4Q17 new orders at S$498 million were contracts for advanced electronics and ICT. These deals include a contract worth S$98 million from an Israel-based company, Arad Technologies for the supply of a smart sensor network system that will enhance smart cities management in China, Europe, India and the US.

Additionally, ST Electronics booked a new order for a comprehensive electronics system for Raffles City Chongqing, an eight-tower city complex in China, as well as a communications system deployed in 12 hospitals across Hong Kong. These advanced electronics and ICT projects are expected to be complete by 2022.

ST Electronics also grabbed more than S$160 million rail electronics and intelligent transportation contracts from overseas and local customers. One contract was for the supply of rail electronics systems for Thailand and the region, including the delivery of the Communications Systems, Automatic Fare Collection System, Platform Screen Doors, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and Passenger Information System for the Bangkok Blue Line Extension.

In the local scene, the group secured contracts for the delivery of the Communications Systems and Control Systems for the Circle Line Stage 6 and the Kim Chuan Depot Extension, which now has three underground stations. These rail electronics projects are expected to be complete by 2024.

Meanwhile, the group also won S$84 million worth of contracts from several governments, telecoms, and enterprise users worldwide for satellite and broadband communications. These deals include the installation of a VT iDirect Hub in Somalia and Mexico which enables high-speed satellite connectivity and data application.

Additionally, ST Electronics also booked a deal for the launch of the first VT iDirect DVB-S2X network in Russia, as well as the deployment of VT iDirect's Velocity Infrastructure that delivers geostationary High Throughput Satellite services for global mobility markets.

These broadband and satellite projects will be completed over the next three years.

ST Electronics President Ravinder Singh said the group was able to boost its track record in establishing smart city initiatives globally.

"As rapid technology shifts continue to challenge global businesses, we have built on our deep engineering expertise and indigenous capabilities, and intensified our efforts on developing innovative and industry-leading solutions to help businesses tackle increasingly complex challenges they face," he said.