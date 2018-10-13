Singapore Technologies Engineering has won a S$7.5 million ($5.5 million) contract for the trial of a smart lamp-post project in Singapore, which includes fitting sensors and cameras to posts in the city-state, according to the government's official tender website.

The project is part of a broader "Smart Nation" plan developed by the Singapore government to use cutting-edge technology, designed to improve people's lives while promising sensitivity to privacy concerns.

However, an aspect of the lamp-post trial to install cameras linked to facial recognition software has raised privacy fears among some security experts and rights groups.

ST Engineering, in an email, confirmed that it was working on the project.