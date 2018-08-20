Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly' has uploaded a video recently which shows a square cloud in the skies of Virginia. The video apparently shot during the evening of August 15, 2018, shows a perfectly-cut square-shaped cloud, and light from the setting sun can be seen reflecting from it.

"Noticing strange Skies lately I've started to document the roll clouds and the strange phenomenon that I've noticed here in Richmond Virginia skies. Being that this is my hometown and I spent most of my life here it's easy to notice the changes in the world around me," said the eyewitness who shot this bizarre sky event.

The video of the strange sighting soon went viral, and conspiracy theorists strongly started arguing that something strange is going on in our skies. As per these theorists, the government is secretly conducting artificial weather control programs like HAARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research).

Most of these conspiracy theorists believe that aircraft are spraying chemtrails in the skies to manipulate weather events and hide cosmic sightings from the eyes of the general public. These theorists claim that the square cloud has been created in the skies to hide something sinister which is going on in the skies.

After watching the video, viewers of 'The Hidden Underbelly' also put forward various theories explaining the strange sky sighting.

"Weird man, really weird. What kind of clouds is square? That's got to be artificially created," commented Ben Driggers, a YouTube user.

"So many things in the sky these days. Get off your devices and look at the sky, I've seen some amazing things," commented Wolfgang Braun, another YouTuber.

Some other viewers argued that aliens from deep space are using these clouds to hide their existence.

The new sighting in Virginia was reported just a few days after apocalyptic clouds were spotted in Illinois. As the gigantic shelf clouds graced the skies of Illinois in the eeriest manner, local residents feared that an apocalypse is imminent. The clouds which appeared in the Illinois skies very much resembled the fearful scenes which people have seen in Hollywood movies.