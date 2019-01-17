So the Spider-man: Far From Home trailer just dropped and we have to say Marvel may have dropped the ball. The trailer pretty much shows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Everything seems right with the world and at least three characters that had turned to ash in Avengers: Infinity War are alive and well. So, that begs the question, is Far From Home a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War?

Reportedly, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: Far From Home will start minutes after Avengers: Endgame, meaning it's definitely a sequel to the upcoming film.

So is this universe a completely separate one where the Avengers travelled back in time and set everything right?

Maybe, and as fans may have noted in the trailer, Peter Parker's age has been removed from his passport, which is a no-no. So why hide such a crucial detail. Maybe time has been messed up. Who knows?

Now, it is being speculated that Avengers: Endgame will feature time travel and if that is the case, a lot of things in the MCU can be reset, including the characters themselves. Maybe the characters that turned to ash remain the same while those that travel back in time get reset as new characters. This would be a good way to segue into the major cast being recast for the future of the MCU. Most of the main Avengers cast are at the end of their contracts but nothing is set in stone. But we have to wonder whatever will happen to Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor and Hulk? Natasha is getting her own movie with Scarlett Johansson set to reprise her role, but even that could be a prequel or an origin story, so there are still quite a few questions.

Let's hope Avengers: Endgame answers them in a satisfying way.