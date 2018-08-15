A strange video apparently filmed at the Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris is now raising many questions over the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials.

The video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'UFO Today' shows an eerie flying object moving at a very high speed across the skies.

After uploading the video, the conspiracy theory channel strongly argued that the object spotted in the skies is an indisputable evidence of alien existence.

"UFO Today caught this amazing UFO above the airport of Paris today. The airport is the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. This type of UFO has never been recorded before. We don't know what this object is. This object was flying across the sky above Paris. When we zoomed in on the object we knew we were looking at something extraterrestrial," wrote the channel in the video description.

UFO Today also revealed that the channel is going to conduct further investigations to unravel the mysteries surrounding the bizarre sighting.

The video soon went viral on online spaces, and audiences started putting forward various theories explaining the spooky sighting.

"At first glance, to me, it's a UAV/Drone. It has a pole attached to the front with a red light and does manoeuvres similar to that of a drone. Maybe the only way it wouldn't be a drone is if we could determine some kind of size reference and how far the drone flies away from witnesses. Commercial drones lose remote connection around 4 miles. However, trying to gain these two vital pieces of evidence would be just a tidbit hard," commented Ancient Knowledge, a YouTube user.

"This doesn't look man-made to me, but that depends on how big the lies are," commented Demon Cleaner, another YouTuber.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few hours after another giant flying object was spotted in the skies of Mexico. The flying object spotted in the Mexican skies had lights equipped in each corner, and it hovered stationary across the night sky for many minutes.