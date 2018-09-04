As the government has accepted the advisory panel's recommendations, the speed limit for personal mobility devices (PMD) and bicycles will be soon cut short. As per reports, the speed of PMDs and bicycles will be limited to 10 kilometers per hour. The current speed limit for bicycles and PMDs is 15 kilometers per hour.

It was on August 24 that the Active Mobility Advisory Panel submitted six recommendations including the lowering of speed limits on footpaths, to the Minister for Transport. The Transport Ministry accepted all the six recommendations suggested by the advisory panel.

People using PMDs and bicycles will be asked to adhere to the new law starting in early 2019. The Ministry of Transport, on September 4, said that the new speed limit will give pedestrians, PMD users and bicyclists to react each other safely during unforeseen circumstances.

"All riders must continue to give way to pedestrians and slow down when approaching crowded areas or blind spots. Riders should also exercise caution when overtaking other path users," said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a recently issued press release.

The Ministry of Transport added that a maximum speed limit of 10 kilometers per hour will be imposed on motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The new recommendation also includes compulsory helmets for cyclists and PMD users.

Cyclists and PMD users should also stop and look out for vehicles while they are in road crossings.

The Ministry of Transport also accepted the recommendation not to make third-party liability insurance mandatory. The MOT made it clear that effective steps should be taken to prevent accidents rather than dealing it after the occurrence.

"In accepting these recommendations, the ministry agrees with the panel that the safety of all active mobility riders and public path users is paramount. We will continue to strengthen our public education efforts on the safe sharing of paths and roads. We hope that all these measures will help to create a safe riding culture in Singapore," added MOT.