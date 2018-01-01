Fireworks have always been used for ages to mark something special and make it even more memorable and the New Year celebration was not an exception of it. Several countries across the globe, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Brazil, France, Japan, several cities in America, and many more witnessed spectacular fireworks shows to commemorate the New Year.

Thousands of people gathered at different locations across the globe to watch the amazing fireworks to welcome 2018. In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images that will give you a glimpse of those fireworks on New Year.