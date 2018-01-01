New Year 2018
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, January 1, 2018. Reuters

Fireworks have always been used for ages to mark something special and make it even more memorable and the New Year celebration was not an exception of it. Several countries across the globe, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Brazil, France, Japan, several cities in America, and many more witnessed spectacular fireworks shows to commemorate the New Year.

Thousands of people gathered at different locations across the globe to watch the amazing fireworks to welcome 2018. In this gallery, IBTimes Singapore has compiled a series of images that will give you a glimpse of those fireworks on New Year.

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2018. Reuters
People watch as the Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai, UAE January 1, 2018. Reuters
Fireworks light the sky over the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral during the New Year's Day celebrations in central Moscow, Russia January 1, 2018. Reuters
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand January 1, 2018. Reuters
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China, December 31, 2017. Reuters
A spectator laughs as she waits for the annual new year fireworks as part of celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. Reuters