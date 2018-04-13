The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested the accused in Speak Asia online marketing fraud on Thursday, April 12. The Singapore national was detained at Chennai airport by the immigration department when he was returning from Singapore after a look-out circular was issued against the accused in 2014.

EOW officials arrested India-origin accused Balwinder Singh and produced him before the court. The accused 38-year-old Balwinder Singh is one of the directors of a company related to Speak Asia in Singapore.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor, Pradip Gharat urged for Singh's custody on a behalf of the EOW as they suspected that around S$ 142,710,000 (Rs 710 crore) was misappropriated from the bank accounts of Singapore. The court asked the officers to investigate Singh's communication with other absconding accused in the case and sent him to EOW's custody until April 23.

So far 34 people related to this Speak Asia scam have been arrested. The EOW claimed that more than 20 lakh investors have been tricked by Singh. He conned people by seeking membership fee of S$221 and ensured them with a commission on new members.

