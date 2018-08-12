Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from International football to focus on his Barcelona career.

Pique, who had a pretty disappointing World Cup, has managed to win 102 caps for his national team, and was part Spain's golden generation when the Rojas won the 2010 World Cup and the followed it up with the Euro 2012 winner's medal.

'The story is at an end'

"I have had a really good time, with a European Championship and a World Cup, but that story is at an end," he told reporters on Saturday prior to Barcelona's Supercopa clash with Sevilla.

Pique's International career has been far from smooth sailing and his outspoken views on the issue of Catalans has never sat down too well with the Spanish supporters.

"It has been a wonderful time and I have experienced amazing things, but sometimes you have to end cycles and you have to do that in the right fashion," Pique had given an indication of what he is thinking before the commencement of the World Cup.

"I spoke to Luis Enrique a few days ago. He called me and I told him the decision was taken a long time ago and that I had thought about it carefully," Pique said on Saturday.

"It was a beautiful time with the national team in which I had the chance to win the World Cup and the European Championship. Now I want to focus on Barca," he further added.

Luis Enrique, who is a former Barcelona boss has been appointed the manager of the Spanish national team.

Earlier, Andres Iniesta too walked away from Camp Nou and Lionel Messi was appointed the captain of the side with Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto forming the new leadership team. Messi has led the side on a number of occasions, but this permanent role even as Barcelona look to form a new nucleus and a leadership coterie.