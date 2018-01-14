Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza on Saturday said she has been recovering well from the muscular issues that marred the start of her 2018 season.

Muguruza was forced to retire from two consecutive tournaments this month, first due to leg cramps in the middle of a match at the Brisbane International tournament and then on January 10, when she decided not to continue at the Sydney International because of a thigh injury after prevailing over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, reports Efe news agency.

"It (my fitness) is better. I am training every day, I am doing everything I can to be fully recovered, and yeah, hopefully, I am pain-free and everything free once the tournament starts," Muguruza said ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion admitted she would have preferred to play more matches ahead of the first major event of the season.

"I wish to be more (fit), you always want to be perfect before a Grand Slam, but you're never perfect, but I feel I'm much better each day," the former world No.1 added.

The Caracas-born Spaniard is scheduled to start her 2018 Australian Open campaign against French wildcard Jessika Ponchet.