Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is regarded as one of the best - if not the best - goalkeeper in the world currently. The Spaniard has improved significantly since his early struggles at Manchester United and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid the destination.

However, over the summer, Madrid dropped their interest in De Gea as they signed Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois to become the No. 1 keeper at the Spanish side.

The Manchester United keeper has now spoken about his future and revealed that he is happy at the club and feels "loved".

Speaking ahead of United's first Champions League fixture of the season against Young Boys, De Gea said: "I feel really loved at this club. From the fans, from all the people who are for this club. I am really happy to play for this club, one of the best clubs in the world. So for me, it's really good to be part of this club."

Many have criticised the Spanish keeper's recent performances for Spain and Manchester United, but United's No. 1 is not fazed by these comments: "Normally, I never listen to the people who speak about me. I am focused on my job and trying to help my team - try to improve every training session and try to be as good as I can, so I never listen to stupid things like this they say."

Manchester United face Swiss club Young Boys on Wednesday, followed by two home games, against Wolves in the league, and Derby County in the League Cup. The Red Devils are currently eighth in the league with 3 wins and 2 losses.