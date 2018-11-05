As we all know Elon Musk created history by launching his cherry red Tesla Roadster and the Starman to space nine months ago. Both the driver and the car have covered thousands of miles in the last couple of months in space. Now, it appears that the SpaceX's Starman has crossed Mars in his Tesla Roadster.

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX recently published a diagram of the car, which indicates that the cherry red car has now gone beyond the Red Planet. Just to note: Elon Musk used to go to work in that Tesla Roadster before the car embarked upon its space journey.

SpaceX took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share the diagram, which shows the latest position of the Starman in his vehicle.

The company also mentioned Douglas Adams' influential book titled The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, which Musk adores; so much so that even the Roadster in space has a tribute to The Hitchhiker's Guide.

The car has "Don't Panic" written on its dashboard, the same phrase that appears on the cover of the eponymous electronic guidebook in Adams' series.

Elon Musk's SpaceX had launched the mannequin and the car to space in February aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket, which many perceived as nothing but a publicity stunt by the Tesla boss to commemorate the inaugural voyage of the rocket.

"Payload will be my midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity. Destination is Mars orbit. Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on ascent," Elon Musk had tweeted prior to the launch in December last year.

Now, according to an orbit-modelling study, although the car and the driver have reached beyond Mars, it won't stay there forever. The study notes that the car is likely to hit Venus or our home planet but it will take around tens of millions of years.