SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket on Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mammoth vehicle named 'Falcon Heavy' that has never been created is now heading towards a Mars orbit, and interestingly, Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder has left a hidden message directly addressed to aliens which the space vehicle may encounter in its course.

Elon Musk's Tesla roadster car and a dummy spacesuited-pilot nicknamed 'Starman' are some cool elements aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket that was blasted off to the space yesterday. The SpaceX founder has revealed that he has left a hidden message to aliens on the circuit board of the Tesla Roadster.

"Made on Earth by humans," read the circuit board of Teslas roadster car.

Elon Musk also shared the image of the secret message on the circuit board in his official Instagram page. As soon as Musk posted the image of the hidden message, it went viral on the Internet in no time, and within seven hours time, the image was marked favorite by more than ten lakh people.

As per an AFP report, the data storage unit of Roadster is loaded with the Foundation trilogy written by popular science fiction author Isaac Asimov. A plaque bearing the names of 6,000 SpaceX employees is also placed in the storage unit.

During the post-launch press conference, Elon Musk said that upon its successful completion of the five-hour journey through the Van Allen Belt, Roadster will attempt a final burn towards Mars. After that, the car would enter an orbit around the sun which makes it very close to Mars. Musk also added that the car may get discovered by some future alien races.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk is opening up about the possibility of alien life in outer space. Some months back, during his speech at the World Government Summit, Elon Musk has revealed that there may be alien life in deep space, and they might be observing us.