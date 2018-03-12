In South Korea, joining military service is mandatory. But, this time something unusual happened when the authority received an excessive amount of fan mails after Kwon Ji-Young aka G-Dragon of Korean band Big Bang enlisted for the military service in February.

Reports stated that the agency of the K-pop and K-drama star, YG Entertainment has issued a notice on social media account as well as their own website on Saturday, March 10. The agency said in the statement that the celebrity is "in a difficult position within his military unit as the amount of incoming mail from fans is excessive."

YG Entertainment also said that the military division has faced a dearth of ink and paper, as the authority is supposed to hand over the printed version of each mail. This process also affected the office work, including other letters that came for the rest of the trainee soldiers.

The statement also added that G-Dragon was feeling sorry for his fellow soldiers and his fans "as he cannot possibly read all of the letters."

The rapper and singer, popularly known as the "King of K-pop", made his debut in 2006 as a member of hip-hop boy band Big Bang and it became one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

G-Dragon's first solo album was Heartbreaker that released in 2009 and it earned him Album of the Year award at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

In 2013, he left for his first world tour as a solo artist and became the first Korean soloist to tour Japanese dome arenas.

There are many fans, who chose the social media to show their emotions after receiving the news that their favourite star is going to join the army.

This week, two other member of Big Bang, 28-year-old Daesung and his teammate, 29-year-old Taeyang, were to be enlisted for the military service.

The army is expecting Korean TV star and actor Lee Min Ho, 30, to start the training session from Thursday, March 15. It will take place at Korea Army Training Centre in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province.

Lee's agency has confirmed that the Korean star will be joining for a basic training and after the four weeks of the session, he will return to the public service worker duty at the Suseo Social Welfare Center.