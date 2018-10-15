Zalora, Asia's leading online fashion destination, has announced its partnership with Blanc & Eclare by the Korean-American singer and one of the top fashion icons Jessica Jung in producing a limited edition bag collection to be available exclusively on the Zalora's website and mobile app across Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Macau.

This marks Jessica's first collaboration with a South-east Asia based online fashion retailer and the first bag from the fashion company Blanc & Eclare.

Named as Poppy, the leather bucket bag will come in six different colours three colours representing the colour of Poppy flower fields - white, pink and lilac - and three colours as fashion staples black, brown and nude. The bag will also include an adjustable strap to give the user options to carry it either as a handbag or a cross body bag.

The Poppy pays reverence to Jessica Jung's design philosophy which is timeless yet current, understated yet unique, fashion items that are modern and versatile designs that have just the right amount of the unexpected elements to make it relevant and interesting.

Saskia De Jongh, the Chief Commercial Officer of Zalora group said, "We are thrilled to work

with Jessica Jung for this exclusive bag collection. As one of the region's most fashionable and

successful multi-hyphenated celebrities, Jessica's style is admired across the world, and Zalora is

proud to give fashion consumers in the region a piece of Jessica's most coveted fashion must-haves.

This collection is a testament to Jessica's position as a formidable curator of style as she brought her

the modern interpretation of a classic bag design."

In addition to that Jessica said, "I've always believed in the power of social media and technology to bring fashion closer to everyone."

Zalora has transformed how people shop fashion in their part of the world, and we at Blanc & Eclare are fortunate to have the opportunity to reach consumers and fans across the region and offer them a beautiful and practical bag collection through our partnership with Zalora. I am excited to share a piece of my design with more people and give them a desirable bag that will be accessible to everyone.

The exclusive bag collection will be available on all Zalora websites and app starting from 26

October 2018. More details about the launch and products will be shared in the coming days.