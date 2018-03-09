Lee Dong-Wook, the star of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Korean pop queen Bae Suzy, who is also a famous actress, both are confirmed to be dating.

Reports said on Friday that Lee Dong Wook and Suzy are colleagues but now they have started a new romantic journey and their relationship has progressed from a professional level to a close bonding.

Soompi reported that the South Korean actors' agency King Kong by Starship has confirmed the news in a recent statement. "They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it's still the beginning and we just learned about it, there's not much we can say about them dating or being a couple," the agency said.

In addition, JYP Entertainment, another South Korean company has mentioned that the duo is now in the initial stage of their new relationship and getting to know each other.

The rumours have started since 2012, during an appearance on SBS's talk show "Strong Heart," when Suzy was asked to name one man whom she thinks perfect for her, she took Lee Dong Wook's name.

Apart from the agency, many celebrities from the Korean industry shared that Lee Dong Wook has fallen in love with Suzy for her down-to-earth character.

It is believed that both celebrities are together for the similarity of their nature. They were spotted several times while going on dates.

The 36-year-old Lee Dong-Wook made his debut in 1999 and became a huge star after his performance in 2005 romantic comedy TV series My Girl. He also showed his amazing acting skill in Scent of a Woman and Hotel King.

Since 2006, he appeared in five movies such as Arang, The Perfect Couple, Heartbreak Library, The Recipe and The Beauty Inside.

The winner of 2017 Annual Drama Fever Awards, Lee Dong-Wook also hosted several shows and performed in various music videos as well.

However, the Korean singer and actress Suzy was a member of the girl group Miss A and joined fellow members Fei, and Jia in 2010.

The 23-year-old Suzy hosted shows like MBC Show! Music Core, Inkigayo, M! Countdown, M! Countdown Hello Japan and many.

Earlier Suzy was in a relationship with 30-year-old actor and singer Lee Min Ho for more than two years, which ended in 2017.