Swing Entertainment, which is the management agency of Soth Korean boy band, Wanna One has apologised to fans for the violent behaviour in public that caught on camera.

A video, which was uploaded by a fan on Twitter on Friday, September 28 has shown that Wanna One's manager forcefully pushed a female fan away and the woman, who was holding her phone fell on the ground of the airport. The footage became viral and became one of the top issues on Twitter, as fans found such actions extremely violent.

Later, the agency issued an official response, posted on the Twitter page, @WannaOne_twt and apologised for the incident. The translated version of the statement says, "Good morning. Swing entertainment. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."

"The video is taken at the airport when departing from Thailand on the 28th, and the person in charge is the manager of the company.

"The manager will check the images and reflect deeply on the areas that are overburdened and will be subject to discipline accordingly.

"I am very sorry for the fans in the image that something should not happen in any situation, I apologize to all the fans for letting me know that I have spoken for this inconvenience.

"We will do our best to prevent this from happening again through more thorough education in the future. I apologize again to fans who love Warner One, and I will be a swing entertainer who is working hard," it ended.