BTS and Steve Aoki's highly anticipated new song has been released making the non-Korean fans of the boy band ecstatic to listen to their first ever English single. It is their third collaboration with the multi-talented American electro DJ, following last year's "Mic Drop" and this year's "The Truth Untold".

The instrumental in the new single divulges the DJ's signature electronic music for the producer's upcoming album "Neon Future III". BTS expressed their joy with the outcome of their collaboration with Aoki quoting "We are glad to have participated in this meaningful and sincere collaboration", and claimed that they "had lots of fun while working on their first song consisting entirely of English lyrics".

Steve Aoki also stated that he was "thrilled to work with a group that became my biggest muse among all the people I have met in the past few years". He also commented that it was an honour to work with BTS once again.

BTS's earlier work with Aoki featured the remix of their single "Mic Drop" that also featured rapper Desiigner, debuting at number 28 on Hot 100, making BTS the first K-pop group to crack the Top 40.

The boy band's "Love Yourself: Tear" also included an Aoki produced ballad taking their friendship to the next level. The latest number "Waste it on me" features only three members of the boy band namely RM, Jungkook and Jimin. All three members have penned, rapped and crooned with BTS's signature style.

The new single has excited the fans of BTS and Aoki with many retweeting Aoki's original thread to express their joy. Fans are eager to grab hold of Aoki's new album featuring "Waste it on me" which will release on November 9th, 2018.