Kevin Anderson, the South African tennis star has defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut by 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) to win 2017 Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Anderson, the 2017 US Open runner-up to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, played more solidly than Bautista Agut, who failed to rally in the second set on Saturday.

This is the first time Anderson has won the title at the exhibition tournament, which the so-called "Big Four" -- Swiss great Roger Federer, Nadal, Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Britain's Andy Murray -- have dominated.

The tournament ended without many of the stars who had been expected to take part in the six-player event.

Nadal, Djokovic, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Canada's Milos Raonic pulled out.

Organisers resorted to bringing in Murray to play a one-set match against Bautista Agut, who took the place of the injured Djokovic.

The Serbian star was forced to withdraw due to an elbow problem.