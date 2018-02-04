Brazil advanced to the second round of the top tier of the Davis Cup Americas Zone after Joao Pedro Sorgi came back from a set down to defeat the Dominican Republic's Roberto Cid Subervi 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the decisive fifth rubber.

The tie thus ended 3-2 in favour of Brazil, who will now face Colombia, who defeated Barbados 4-0 in April, reports Efe.

On Saturday, when three matches were scheduled, Brazil took a 2-1 lead after winning the third rubber, a doubles match.

Dominicans Nick Hardt and Jose Olivares had no answer for Marcelo Melo, the highest ranked doubles player in the world, and Marcelo Demoliner, the world number 43, who downed them in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Hardt and Olivares said they entered the court in search of points and to give it their all, but the Brazilians played a better match.

However, the hosts equalled the tie 2-2 in the fourth rubber as Hernandez-Fernandez defeated Monteiro 7-6, 6-4.

This led to a showdown between Cid Subervi and Sorgi in the fifth rubber, which was an evenly matched contest apart from the second set, which the latter won 6-1.

The Dominican Republic -- placed at 29 in the Davis Cup rankings compared to Brazil's 22 -- will now face Barbados in a play-off.

The Dominican Republic's star player Victor Estrella Burgos did not participate in the tie as he is in Quito to take part in the Ecuador Open, which he famously won in 2015 to become the oldest first-time ATP tour winner in the Open Era, before successfully defending it in 2016 and 2017.