Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner had an unpleasant day on Thursday as she was photographed crying. There were speculations that the actress was crying over some relationship issues with her fiancé Joe Jonas. It was later revealed that she was crying because of her menstrual cramps.

Earlier on Thursday, Sophie was spotted with her fiancé Joe in New York City. However, unlike her previous outing in a red-hot bikini in Miami, when she was seen enjoying her day with her future husband, this week's pictures showed her sad and in tears.

When the pictures surfaced online, many speculated that something has happened between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. But the actress cleared all the rumors and media talks when she tweeted, "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a b***h."

But Sophie shut the user down when she replied, "Girl...you've never had cramps?"

Many even appreciated Sophie's fiancé for being the perfect gentleman when she needed him the most. Joe supported the actress and made sure that she is not followed by the cameras and from the looks of it, he even tried his best to make her comfortable through the pain.

Meanwhile, Turner recently talked about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. The eighth season of HBO's fantasy epic drama series is in the post-production stage and fans are wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. During a recent interview with 1883 Magazine, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the award-winning show, revealed the insights about Game of Thrones season 8.

Without giving away too many details, the actress revealed that GoT season 8 would be "full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger."

Apart from Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner will also be seen in the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. In the upcoming superhero film, Turner will be playing the role of Jean Grey/Phoenix. The awaited mutant film is slated to release on February 14, 2019.