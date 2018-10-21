Japanese consumer electronics major Sony has made a surprise announcement that the company will fast-track the Android Pie release for several Xperia series phones starting this month.

Previously, the company had promised to roll out the Google's sweet dessert-flavoured OS to Xperia XZ1, XZ2 series by the end of 2018. Now, the devices are slated to get the latest software as early as next week.

"Android 9 Pie will be available on the XZ Premium, XZ1 and XZ1 Compact from 26 October, while XZ2 Premium owners can benefit from the upgrade from 7 November. The XA2, XA2 Ultra and XA2 Plus will have the update from 4 March," Sony said in a statement.

Many tech critics and fans have appreciated Sony for detailing the actual date of arrival of the software, while rival brands just reveal Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA), and most often times, fail to adhere to the promise.

This is a welcome move by Sony, as this will definitely help the company build strong loyalty with the patrons. As of now, it has released the Android Pie to the Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact series and by the next weekend, three more Sony phones will get the new OS.

