Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are not dating despite reports. Rumors that they are romantically involved started after a post on an online community claimed that both actors, who co-starred in the 2018 film, The Negotiation, are currently on a vacation together in Los Angeles, California.

The post claimed: "The two are affectionately traveling together, and I spotted them eating together with her parents in the United States."

However, the 36-year-old actress' agency, MSTeam Entertainment, rubbised the reports. The note read, according to Soompi: "This online post is not true. Son Ye Jin is currently traveling alone. She usually enjoys traveling alone."

"Son Ye Jin's parents are also currently in Korea, so it does not even make sense that they ate together in the United States," the label added.

Adding on, Hyun Bin's agency, VAST Entertainment, also denied the dating reports and shared: "Hyun Bin went to the United States for business and his personal schedule. It is not true that they are traveling together."

In 2016, the 36-year-old actor revealed he is dating Kang Sora, who is eight years his junior. However, they parted ways a year later.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin has been linked to Kim Nam Gil and Jung Hae In.

Last year, during an interview for her movie Be With You, the actress revealed her honest thoughts about dating and marriage. When asked why she is single, she said: "It's simply because I'm bad at dating."

"In order to date, you need to make up your mind to date, meet many people, and have blind dates offered to you, but that's not easy. It's more difficult as you get older. I don't think it's possible to do something by force either. However, I'm waiting for a good match to show up," she added.

"In my early and mid thirties, I was determined to find someone, but now I don't think that way anymore. I think [I haven't found anyone yet] because I've been working busily," she went on.

As for marriage, Son Ye Jin said: "Nothing is set in stone yet. I think all actresses are worried about that at some point. When I look around me, people who are married are unable to do all the work they want to do. Being a mother and and wife are big roles. I would like to spend a lot of time for my family, but I think I'm still immature. I don't know if I'll be able to do that."