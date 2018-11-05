South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has shared the teaser poster of her upcoming drama on Instagram. Song Joong Ki's wife will be seen with South Korean actor Park Bo Gum in the much-awaited show, Encounter, that will air on tvN.

In the poster, the 36-year-old actress is seen resting her head on Bo Gum's shoulders. In the show, Hye Kyo will play Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a politician and former daughter-in-law of a family running a large business conglomerate. As for the 25-year-old actor's character, Kim Jin Hyuk, he will appear as a man who enjoys the happiness of his everyday life.

With this show, Hye Kyo and Bo Gum will be returning to television after a gap of two years. She previously appeared in Descendants of the Sun, that finished airing in April 2016.

As for Bo Gum, he was noted for his character in the Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

Meanwhile, the producers of Encounter praised Hye Kyo for her stunning acting skills. They told Soompi: "From the very first shoot, Song Hye Kyo instantly captured the attention of the entire crew with her deeply emotional acting and her remarkable aura."

"We plan to make viewers' hearts flutter with the love story that unfolds after Song Hye Kyo, who has lived her life trapped in a birdcage, meets the pure-hearted Park Bo Gum. We ask that you show a lot of interest and anticipation for 'Encounter,' which will knock on viewers' living room doors this November," they added.

Fans of Hye Kyo and Bo Gum will not have to wait long to see their favourite celebrities together, as Encounter will premiere on November 28.