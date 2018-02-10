Song Hye Kyo, the eminent South Korean actress has finally sold her condo in New York City after being on the market for two years. According to reports, the condo in Manhattan was sold for $1,875,000 on Jan 19, 2018.

In 2008, the 'Descendants of the Sun' star purchased the condo located near Central Park for $1.74 million. But, later in April 2016, Song Hye Kyo put it on sale at a price of $2.2 million.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki looking pale after wedding? Netizens seem to think so

Last year April, the listing price of Song Hye Kyo's house dropped to $1.9 million then to $1.87 million. As the condo remained out on the market for so long, the actress put it out for rent in March 2016.

On Oct 31, Song Hye Kyo tied the knot with her 'Descendants of the Sun' co-actor Song Joong Ki in a private ceremony at South Korea's Shilla Hotel. At present, Hye Kyo has been taking a break from productions.