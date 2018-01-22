After a hiatus of almost five years, actress Son Ye Jin is set to return to television with a JTBC drama. Son will play the lead in the channel's upcoming series 'Pretty Sister who Treats Me to Meals.' The drama will revolve around a 30-year-old coffee shop supervisor Yoon Jin-ah played by Son, who leads a boring and monotonous lifestyle. Suddenly, her life gets exciting when she meets Seo Joon Hee, her best friend's younger brother.

Rising actor Jung Hae In has been finalized to play the role of Seo. He will play the role of a good-looking, young man who has just returned from abroad after an assignment project. Seo Kyung-seon will appear as Jin-ah's best friend. The series will explore the relationship of two people with an age gap, as they go from being "just acquaintances" to "a genuine couple". Acclaimed director Ahn Pan-seok will wield the megaphone. The drama is scheduled to be aired in March.

This year, Son is also gearing up to star in a thriller directed by Lee Jong Seok. Titled 'Negotiations,' she will be sharing screen space with Hyun Bin in this crime drama. The story revolves around a negotiator from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's crisis negotiating team and a criminal who kidnaps the negotiator's superior. In addition, Son will also star alongside her 'Delicious Proposal' (2001) co-star So Ji-sub in the film 'Now I Will Meet You,' based on the Japanese novel 'Be With You.'

Son rose to fame with romance-themed films and television series such as 'The Classic,' 'Summer Scent,' 'A Moment to Remember,' and 'April Snow.' Films like 'Alone in Love,' 'My Wife Got Married,' 'The Pirates,' 'The Truth Beneath' and 'The Last Princess' gave her the platform to experiment various genres and prove her versatility. Her last television drama was 'Shark' which aired in 2013.