A new study published in the journal Nature showed that that the atmospheric levels of CFC-11 have risen by 25% which indicates that someone, somewhere is producing the banned chemical. Bur, who is producing this banned chemical is still unknown.

The study has revealed that there is a spike in the emissions of a banned chemical since 2012 that is depleting the strength of the ozone layer. The chemical CFC-11 was phased out under 1987's Montreal Protocol and an immediate cut down in its usage had done much to reverse the depletion of this protective layer in the earth's atmosphere.

Stephen Montzka, a scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the lead author of the study said, "We were shocked, no doubt. We couldn't understand how on Earth emissions would be increasing when production had been zero for so long."

Experts are baffled to know that the CFC-11 levels are increasing in the atmosphere in recent days, when cheap substitutes are easily available. Some scientists strongly believe that the emissions originate somewhere in East Asia and they are urging world countries to conduct surveys to pinpoint the releases. However, experts made it clear that no countries would be knowingly violating the rule, especially, a move which will destabilize the fate of the entire planet.

CFC or chlorofluorocarbons were once widely used for manufacturing aerosols sprays, as blowing agents for foams and packing materials and as refrigerants. Until the 1987's Montreal Protocol, this chemical was present everywhere like a miracle compound very much necessary to accelerate modern consumerism.

Soon scientists started realizing that CFC is responsible for creating holes in the ozone layer which protects the earth from dangerous solar radiations coming from the sun. To protect the entire living beings on the planet, the world came together under one roof and signed the Montreal Protocol which banned the production of all ozone-depleting chemicals including CFC.