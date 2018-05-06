NASA, the United States space agency has confirmed that a solar storm will reach earth on Sunday, May 6, 2018. According to experts, this storm is caused because of a coronal hole or sunspot opened up on Sun releasing a huge swarm of cosmic rays.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified this solar storm as G1 or minor, but still, it may cause voltage fluctuations and power failures in the earth. A section of scientists strongly believes that intense swarm of radiations which reach the earth may disrupt satellite-based GPS communications, finally resulting in a complete tech blackout.

Disruptions in Internet-based communications are also expected during the time of this intense cosmic phenomenon. The higher amount of radiation which may reach the earth will also cause health hazards among people including cancer or blood pressure

As the news of the solar storm became viral on the Internet, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that this phenomenon could be indicating the arrival of Nibiru, the rogue planet which is lurking at the edge of our solar system. According to these theorists, Nibiru is in its course to the earth, and once it hits our planet, massive destruction will be triggered everywhere resulting in the inevitable apocalypse.

David Meade, a strong proponent of Nibiru theory had recently warned that this killer space body known as 'Planet X' will appear in the sky between May and December 2018. Meade assured that he has made this conclusion after deeply studying Biblical prophecies. According to Meade, the world is now going through a seven-year tribulation period characterized by natural disasters including solar storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and giant tsunamis.

Recently, a severe sandstorm and lightning in India killed more than 135 people. A mammoth earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale hit Hawaii, and as a result, the Puna's Leilani Estate's volcano started erupting. What more will happen and are they really linked? Only time will reveal.