The development of technology and communication has made the world a better place to live in but on the other hand, it is also responsible for the unstable mental condition. As per a new study, researchers found that teenage girls, who spend maximum time on social media, have a higher risk of depression than boys.

This study, which was published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, was conducted by Yvonne Kelly from the University College London (UCL).

The team of researchers found that about 40 percent of girls, who spend more than five hours on social media, develop symptoms of depression. On the other hand, the percentage is less than 15 when it comes to the boys of the same age.

The former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Simon Wessely said that the underlying processes of this phenomenon are not well understood. As per The Guardian, Wessely also stated that it is still difficult for the researchers to say "that social media use causes poor mental health, although the evidence is starting to point in that direction."

For the study, the team interviewed almost 11,000 girls, who are 14-year-old. The study found that two-fifths of the girls became the victims of online harassment or cyber-bullying compared to one-quarter of boys.

The findings also showed that compared to 28 percent of boys, 40 percent of girls have suffered sleep loss due to online habits and teenage girls were found more to have low self-esteem and body weight dissatisfaction, than boys.