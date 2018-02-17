Russian snowboarder Nikolay Olyunin, who suffered an injury during the snowboard cross semifinal at 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang, has successfully undergone a surgery, the athlete's wife Maria confirmed it on social media.

According to Maria, he was diagnosed with a meniscal tear and a fracture. She said vis social media post that one of his bones pressed hard on another "so they filled the newly emerged space with a hard bone,"

"A lot of work has been done. Thanks to our guys and doctors from the Olympic Committee, who did everything possible to connect us with the best experts. Thanks everyone for the support," Maria further added to the post.

Olyunin won silver in the snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and gold at the 2015 Universiade.

Even though the 26-year-old athlete had qualified to the next stage of the competition, he had to drop his dream to change the colour of the medal from silver to gold, due to his injury.